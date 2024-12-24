Track Santa’s Journey To Windsor

CloudyNow
Tuesday December 24th, 2024, 12:00pm

Christmas
For over 60 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have been tracking Santa’s flight to good little boys and girls homes.

The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement for children to call Santa misprinted the telephone number. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief’s operations “hotline.”

The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.

NORAD men, women, family and friends have volunteered their time to respond to phone calls and emails from children all around the world.

Click here to see where he is at! 

