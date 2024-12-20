NEWS >
Strike Ends At Clear Medical Imaging

Friday December 20th, 2024, 5:02pm

The strike at Clear Medical Imaging has ended.

Union officials say Unifor and the employer have agreed to binding arbitration, and employees will return to work starting on December 30th, with full return on January 2nd, 2025.

“While we would have preferred to obtain a negotiated agreement, it became clear that arbitration was a necessary step to obtain a first collective agreement for these workers,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “We are confident in our case and look forward to delivering the gains that these members went on strike to achieve.”

Unifor says the decision to move to arbitration comes after the union and employer failed to reach an agreement after working with a provincial conciliation officer for more than three months. Workers also rejected a final offer vote initiated through the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

