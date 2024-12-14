Show Us Your Christmas Tree!
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday December 14th, 2024, 12:00pm
From short to tall, lit or unlit, real or fake, we want to see your Christmas tree!
Take a photo and email it to us at [email protected]
We will show them during the week leading up to Christmas!
Please send your tree photos by midnight on Wednesday, December 18th to be included this year!
