Seasons Belle River Spreads Holiday Cheer With Canned Goods Donation To Local Food Bank

The holiday spirit filled Seasons Belle River Retirement Community as residents, team members, and their loved ones donated to its annual Holiday Food Drive, which benefitted the Community Support Centre – Community Food Pantry.

“We at Seasons Belle River feel fortunate to be able to provide support to our community’s local food bank. Seasons annual Holiday Food Drive is a cherished tradition allowing us to make a real impact.” Tara Lippert, General Manager, Seasons Belle River. “We are truly grateful for the incredible support from our residents, their families, and our dedicated team members. It’s heartwarming to see everyone come together to make the holiday season brighter for those in need.”