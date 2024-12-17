Police Investigating Shots-Fired Incident In East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 17th, 2024, 4:27pm
The Windsor Police Service is investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in East Windsor.
Police say that just before 4:00am on December 16th, 2024, surveillance video captured a suspect on a black pocket bike approaching a residence in the 2000 block of Jefferson Blvd. and firing multiple shots into the home. The suspect then fled westbound on Empress Street.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident. A preliminary investigation has determined that this was a targeted shooting.
Members of the Major Crimes Unit are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any surveillance or dashcam footage for potential video evidence, particularly between 3:30am and 4:30am on December 16th.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
