Police Investigating Shots-Fired Incident In East Windsor

Tuesday December 17th, 2024, 4:27pm

City News
The Windsor Police Service is investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in East Windsor.

Police say that just before 4:00am on December 16th, 2024, surveillance video captured a suspect on a black pocket bike approaching a residence in the 2000 block of Jefferson Blvd. and firing multiple shots into the home. The suspect then fled westbound on Empress Street.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident. A preliminary investigation has determined that this was a targeted shooting.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any surveillance or dashcam footage for potential video evidence, particularly between 3:30am and 4:30am on December 16th.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
