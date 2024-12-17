Police Investigating Shots-Fired Incident In East Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in East Windsor.

Police say that just before 4:00am on December 16th, 2024, surveillance video captured a suspect on a black pocket bike approaching a residence in the 2000 block of Jefferson Blvd. and firing multiple shots into the home. The suspect then fled westbound on Empress Street.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident. A preliminary investigation has determined that this was a targeted shooting.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any surveillance or dashcam footage for potential video evidence, particularly between 3:30am and 4:30am on December 16th.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.