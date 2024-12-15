Pet Of The Week: Meet Thumper!
Sunday December 15th, 2024, 12:00pm
Thumper – Polish Dwarf Rabbit – 6 years – Male
Hello, I’m Thumper! I’ve got an independent spirit and a boundless curiosity that keeps me hopping around, exploring every nook and cranny. I’ve got a sassy side too, which means I’m not afraid to tell you what I think. But don’t worry, I’m also a great listener. I love to snuggle in my hutch after a day of adventures, dreaming about the next day’s escapades. If you’re looking for a bunny who’s full of personality and ready to be your loyal companion, I’m your guy. I’m ready to find a forever home where I can continue my explorations and share my love with a family of my own
.
