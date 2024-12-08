ClearNow
Pet Of The Week: Hi, I’m Ellie!

Sunday December 8th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Ellie – Female – 10 months – Mixed Breed

Hi, I’m Ellie! At 10 months old, I’m full of life and ready to share my energy with you. I LOVE to play, especially with squeaker toys but will need some typical puppy training as I haven’t had a lot of that yet. I am looking for a very active adopter who will put in the work to train me but also have tons of fun with me.
I’m not just playful and energetic, I’m also smart! I love figuring out puzzles, especially when there’s a treat at the end. But don’t worry, I also love cuddle time. I’m friendly and sweet, always ready to make new friends. I need a home with plenty of space to run and play, apartments are a bit too small for me.
I promise to bring joy, laughter, and unconditional love to your life. I’m more than just a pet, I could be your new best friend. Why should you adopt me? Because every day with me will be an adventure filled with love and happiness.

windsoriteDOTca
