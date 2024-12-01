NEWS >
Pet Of The Week: Hello there, I’m Corina

Sunday December 1st, 2024, 12:00pm

Corina – 7 months – Female – Domestic Short Hair

Hello there, I’m Corina. I’m still a young one, learning about the world around me. I’m a bit shy, but once I get to know you, I’ll show you my sweet and cuddly side. I’ve been known to curl up in laps and purr contentedly. I’m not one for loud noises or big crowds, preferring quiet corners where I can watch the world go by. But don’t worry, I still love playtime and chasing after toys. I promise to be a loyal companion, a soft purring presence in your life. I’m ready to find my forever home, where I can give and receive love unconditionally.

