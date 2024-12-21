New Pedestrian Signals Installed On Front Road In LaSalle

Three new pedestrian signals are now installed and ready for use along Front Road in LaSalle at the intersections of Bouffard Road, Huron Street, and Boismier Avenue.

These new signals allow safe crossing and are similar to those found at the bridge over Turkey Creek on Sprucewood Avenue and also over the creek on Matchett Road.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Pedestrian signals are being used instead of Pedestrian Crossovers (PXOs) due to the high volume, speed, and width of Front Road. This decision ensures the safety of all road users.

When a pedestrian presses the button, the light will change from green to red. The pedestrian control signal will display the ‘walk’ sign, allowing the pedestrian to cross the road. Traffic must remain stopped until the light turns green again, even if the pedestrian has already crossed.