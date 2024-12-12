New Chief Of Staff At Erie Shores HealthCare

There is a new Chief of Staff at Erie Shores HealthCar. Dr. Kenneth Ogah, MD will take on the role effective early in the new year.

Dr. Ogah brings over 25 years of experience in Obstetrics and Gynecology, with a notable background in Urogynecology, advanced pelvic surgery, and community-based healthcare services. The appointment follows a careful and comprehensive selection process by the ESHC Board

of Directors. He will work closely alongside current Chief of Staff, Dr. Luther Heys, for the next seven weeks to ensure a seamless transition.

“Dr. Ogah is a highly respected member of our medical team, known for his patient-centered care, commitment to innovation, and community-focused approach,” says Kristin Kennedy, CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare. “His deep understanding of the unique needs of our patients and his proven

leadership in clinical excellence and mentorship make him an ideal fit to guide us into our next phase of growth.”

Dr. Ogah joined ESHC after extensive training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, and the Royal Victoria Infirmary, University of Newcastle, UK. He is a Fellow of The Royal College of Surgeons and Physicians of Canada (RCSPC), a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and a member of The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG). Over the past decade, Dr. Ogah has been integral to outreach initiatives serving

underrepresented communities in Windsor-Essex and has earned community accolades for his compassionate care.

As Dr. Ogah assumes his new role, he will work collaboratively with the hospital’s leadership, physicians, nurses, staff, and community partners to advance ESHC’s strategic vision, emphasizing exceptional patient care, clinical innovation, and accessible services.

He officially assumes the Chief of Staff role on January 28th, 2025.