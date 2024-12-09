MistNow
Motown Legend Smokey Robinson Hits The Colosseum Stage In March

Monday December 9th, 2024, 10:22am

Entertainment
0
0


One of music’s most influential contributors, Smokey Robinson brings his Legacy Tour to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, March 27th.

Smokey Robinson is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, recognized for over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the “Grammy Living Legend Award,” “NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award,” and the “National Medal of Arts Award” from the President of the United States. Robinson has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Robinson, born and raised in Detroit, founded The Miracles, Berry Gordy’s first vocal group, sparking the beginning of the iconic Motown record label and dynasty. The Miracles’ single “Shop Around” became Motown’s first Number One hit on the R&B Singles chart. In the years following, Robinson penned hits for the group including “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown,” and “I Second That Emotion.”

2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of his 1975 breakthrough album, A Quiet Storm. The Smokey Legacy Tour will highlight this anniversary as well as celebrate all of his top hits throughout the decades.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am.

