Local Light Festivals Continue Into The New Year
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 1:47pm
Christmas Day has come and gone, but the local light festivals continue into the New Year.
- The Kingsville Fantasy of Lights continues nightly in Lakeside Park until January 6th.
- The LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights continue until January 5th at the town hall.
- The River Lights Winter Festival continues until January 5th in Amherstburg.
- The Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival continues until January 3rd at Tilbury Memorial Park.
- Bright Lights Windsor runs until January 7th.
