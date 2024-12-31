Light SnowNow
-1 °C
29 °F
Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-4 °C
25 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Local Light Festivals Continue Into The New Year

Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 1:47pm

Christmas
0
0

Christmas Day has come and gone, but the local light festivals continue into the New Year.

  • The Kingsville Fantasy of Lights continues nightly in Lakeside Park until January 6th.
  • The LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights continue until January 5th at the town hall.
  • The River Lights Winter Festival continues until January 5th in Amherstburg.
  • The Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival continues until January 3rd at Tilbury Memorial Park.
  • Bright Lights Windsor runs until January 7th.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message