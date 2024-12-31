Local Habitat For Humanity To Celebrate The Legacy Of President Jimmy Carter

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is celebrating the life of President Jimmy Carter and his dedication to public service, tirelessly championing human rights and the mission of affordable housing.

Through his work with Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions, leaving a legacy of hope and opportunity for families worldwide.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Locally, his efforts included the first-ever international Carter Work Project in Windsor/Detroit in 2005. Six semi-detached homes built during this project continue to provide families with a foundation for a brighter future. One of these homes recently welcomed a new family through our Jimmy Carter Restoration Project, ensuring his legacy thrives in Windsor and beyond.

To honour President Carter’s legacy, they will raise a symbolic wall with a door—representing the countless doors of opportunity he opened for families on Friday, January 3rd at 10:00am at the Habitat ReStore, located at 51 Edinborough Street. You will be invited to sign this tribute wall with your name or a personal message as a gesture of gratitude and remembrance.

“We were fortunate to have President Carter’s support locally, including hosting the first-ever international Carter Work Project here in Windsor/Detroit in 2005. The homes he built are a legacy of a life well lived. His legacy lives on in the lives of the children who have grown up in these homes. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we also celebrate the profound difference he made in our community,” said Fiona Coughlin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.