City Relaxes Hard-Sided Container Requirement For The Holidays

Thursday December 26th, 2024, 10:35am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor will relax garbage pick up requirement over the holidays.

Residents will be able to place two additional garbage bags alongside their regular acceptable garbage containers for the first collection after December 25th and the first collection after January 1st only.

Following those two weeks, residents will once again be required to use a hard-sided container.

Residents are encouraged to recycle all wrapping paper and boxes. Paper bags and boxes can be used for any recycling that does not fit in the red box.

