City Of Windsor And DWBIA Launch Innovative Waste Management Program

The City of Windsor, in collaboration with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has launched a one-year pilot program to equip businesses participating in the DWBIA’s “Curb the Trash” program with cutting-edge lockable rollout carts at no additional costs. This pilot program aims to tackle downtown litter and enhance safety.

The new 95-gallon bins are designed with state-of-the-art gravity-lock technology, making them easy to use and secure against tampering. Locked bins prevent scavenging and waste spills while an automated unlocking mechanism ensures smooth collection and relocking, keeping streets clean and hassle-free, with improved rodent control measures in place.

For participating businesses, the rollout carts mean less time spent managing messes and a more professional storefront experience for customers and visitors. Residents will notice cleaner streets, with less debris from scavenging, improving the overall look and feel of the downtown neighbourhood.

The program is launching immediately and businesses already enrolled in the DWBIA’s “Curb the Trash” lock program are encouraged to register now by contacting the DWBIA to receive their free rollout carts. On-site education will accompany delivery to help businesses maximize the carts’ effectiveness.

The pilot program includes ongoing support and evaluation, with plans to assess its success into 2025.