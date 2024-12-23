City Ends Pursuit Of Wellington Avenue Site For Location Of New Housing Hub

The City of Windsor has decided that it will discontinue efforts to acquire the land at 700 Wellington Avenue, which it hoped could serve as the future Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.

The seven-acre site was selected, providing enough space to develop permanent supportive housing units as well as wrap-around supports for those dealing with mental health issues, addiction and homelessness.

In a news release Monday morning the city said “after a thorough due-diligence review of all factors required to deliver a successful project at this location, it has been determined that the costs associated with land acquisition would be too expensive for the City’s specific intended use. Council has therefore directed administration to end discussions related to the acquisition of 700 Wellington Avenue.”

The City will continue to search for a new site for the permanent H4 that will allow for inclusion of many partner services, such as the Downtown Mission, to co-locate at one site and provide full-service delivery.

“We are taking meaningful, measurable, and fiscally responsible steps to continue supporting our vulnerable population. This year, we have made significant investments in the temporary H4 by expanding hours, enhancing services, and increasing access. We did our due diligence on the property and have determined that land acquisition costs would exceed our identified budget. Accordingly, we will be looking for another location to serve as the permanent home for the H4, as City Council remains committed to securing the appropriate site and getting this right. For H4 to be sustainable and effective, the City and Council must strike a balance between providing robust support and maintaining fiscal prudence while continuing to advocate for significant funding from upper levels of government. In the meantime, we are proceeding with upgrades to the temporary site, which will need to be open for the next few years while the work to locate a new site, gather funding, and undertake construction occurs,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.