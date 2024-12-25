CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER: Wednesday December 25th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 25th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday December 25th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle or flurries near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning. UV
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook