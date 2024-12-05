SunnyNow
Candlelight Service Remembers Children Who Have Died

Thursday December 5th, 2024, 8:45am

Local News
Local family members bereaved by the death of a child will come together for the annual Candlelight Service on Sunday, December 8th.

This year marks the sixteenth year that the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch will host a Candlelight Service in association with Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo of their child for the memory table. Following the formal program, each person is invited to light a candle and participate in an outdoor candlelit procession.

The vigil will take place beginning promptly at 6:30pm at the Fogolar Furlan Club, 1800 North Service Road, Windsor. Hot beverages for the event are once again being provided by Tim Hortons.

The vigil is an extension of CMHA-WECB’s Bereavement Program, which supports hundreds of children and adults annually who are coping with the loss of a loved one. The program provides support by way of educational seminars, group peer support, and one-on-one therapy. The program relies heavily on community support for sustainability.

