Bring Your Pet And Get A Photo With Santa This Tuesday In Kingsville

Monday December 2nd, 2024, 5:09pm

Paws & Claus takes place in Kingsville this Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 at 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Lakeside Park Pavilion. Bring your pet and camera to have a photo taken with Santa Claus!

Find treats, toys, and accessories from one of the pet-friendly vendors onsite:

  • Tail Wagger Treats
  • Pawz Therapy
  • Salty Dawg
  • Pet’s Best Day Ever & Paw’s Place
  • Walkabout Canine Consulting
  • Parkhill Grooming
  • Elements Osteopathy
  • SNAP for Cats
  • Pet Valu Kingsville

Donations are welcomed to help offset the cost of the Fantasy of Lights events.

