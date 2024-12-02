Bring Your Pet And Get A Photo With Santa This Tuesday In Kingsville

Paws & Claus takes place in Kingsville this Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 at 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Lakeside Park Pavilion. Bring your pet and camera to have a photo taken with Santa Claus!

Find treats, toys, and accessories from one of the pet-friendly vendors onsite:

Tail Wagger Treats

Pawz Therapy

Salty Dawg

Pet’s Best Day Ever & Paw’s Place

Walkabout Canine Consulting

Parkhill Grooming

Elements Osteopathy

SNAP for Cats

Pet Valu Kingsville

Donations are welcomed to help offset the cost of the Fantasy of Lights events.