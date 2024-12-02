Bring Your Pet And Get A Photo With Santa This Tuesday In Kingsville
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 2nd, 2024, 5:09pm
Paws & Claus takes place in Kingsville this Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 at 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Lakeside Park Pavilion. Bring your pet and camera to have a photo taken with Santa Claus!
Find treats, toys, and accessories from one of the pet-friendly vendors onsite:
- Tail Wagger Treats
- Pawz Therapy
- Salty Dawg
- Pet’s Best Day Ever & Paw’s Place
- Walkabout Canine Consulting
- Parkhill Grooming
- Elements Osteopathy
- SNAP for Cats
- Pet Valu Kingsville
Donations are welcomed to help offset the cost of the Fantasy of Lights events.
