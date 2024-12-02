Boyz II Men Make Triumphant Return To Caesars Windsor In March

R&B trio Boyz II Men head to The Colosseum stage on Friday, March 14th.

Boyz II Men redefined popular R&B and continue to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Across three decades, the group has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, and three Billboard Awards. The group also boasts a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Comprising of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, the trio is the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold and counting. Their debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, was a critical and commercial success, featuring the chart-topping hit “End of the Road.” The song stayed at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks, breaking the record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Over the years, Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes including “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” and many others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10:00am.