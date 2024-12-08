Abraham Orthodontic’s Rock N’ Wine Collects Over $50,000 For Erie Shores Healthcare’s First MRI

A fundraising event attended by 500 people hosted by Abraham Orthodontics raised $50,000 for Erie Shores Health Foundation to help bring MRI to Essex County.

The Jody Raffoul Band rocked the night at the event that was a collaborative effort under the foundations’ Year of A Thousand Parties, where businesses, such as Lester Group, Canadian Tire and Atlas Tube amongst many, donated raffle prizes, supported a 50/50 and pledged amounts that were doubled by Abraham Orthodontics.

Last year, they raised $15,000 in an initial effort with a Holiday Social.

“This was such an amazing outpour of support for Erie Shores and bringing imaging that everyone outside of Windsor may need, as Erie Shores catchment includes all of the county and Wheatley of Chatham-Kent. We are so grateful for our sponsors, the work of the leadership at the hospital and foundation in making this a reality to bring accessible diagnostic treatment close to home,” says Christen Abraham, community outreach coordinator and co-founder of Abraham Orthodontics. “We always seek ways to support families in our community beyond their smiles and are thrilled to be a small part of this effort.”