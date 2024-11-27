CloudyNow
5 °C
41 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-2 °C
28 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor To Host Diving World Cup

Wednesday November 27th, 2024, 4:08pm

Sports
0
0

The city of Windsor will host the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup presented by Speedo. The competition will take place from April 10th to the 13th, 2025, at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place at Montreal’s Olympic Park Sports Centre, but Windsor was recently selected as a replacement due to “uncertainties” with the Montreal venue, officials say.

Fifteen of the world’s top diving nations, including China, Great Britain, Japan, Australia, the United States, and Canada will have athletes and support personnel in attendance. Officials say participation is reserved for athletes who meet stringent qualification standards, guaranteeing an exceptional level of competition.

“The World Aquatics Diving World Cup coming to Windsor is a monumental achievement for our city,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Hosting this prestigious event not only solidifies Windsor’s status as a world-class sports tourism destination, but it also supports ongoing revitalization efforts to Strengthen the Core in downtown Windsor by bringing vibrant energy, renewed interest, and incredible spin-off investments to our community.”

A detailed schedule and ticketing information will be released in the following weeks.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message