Windsor To Host Diving World Cup

The city of Windsor will host the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup presented by Speedo. The competition will take place from April 10th to the 13th, 2025, at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place at Montreal’s Olympic Park Sports Centre, but Windsor was recently selected as a replacement due to “uncertainties” with the Montreal venue, officials say.

Fifteen of the world’s top diving nations, including China, Great Britain, Japan, Australia, the United States, and Canada will have athletes and support personnel in attendance. Officials say participation is reserved for athletes who meet stringent qualification standards, guaranteeing an exceptional level of competition.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“The World Aquatics Diving World Cup coming to Windsor is a monumental achievement for our city,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Hosting this prestigious event not only solidifies Windsor’s status as a world-class sports tourism destination, but it also supports ongoing revitalization efforts to Strengthen the Core in downtown Windsor by bringing vibrant energy, renewed interest, and incredible spin-off investments to our community.”

A detailed schedule and ticketing information will be released in the following weeks.