The Salvation Army Launches 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army has kicked off its 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $240,000, the campaign will support local programs and services that help individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness.

“The Salvation Army has been dedicated to supporting Windsor families and individuals for 138 years, and every day, we see people making impossible choices between essentials like food, shelter, and medical care,” said Captain Nyree Bond, Community Ministries Officer, The Salvation Army Windsor. “Every donation to a Christmas kettle brings warmth, safety, and compassionate support to someone in need. Together, Windsor can make a lasting impact and ensure that no one is left behind this Christmas season.”

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign, running from November 15th to December 24th at various locations throughout the greater Windsor region, is the organization’s largest annual public fundraiser. Funds raised stay within the community, directly supporting essential services such as food security programs, emergency shelters, and empowerment initiatives year-round.

The campaign would not be possible without the dedication of the hundreds of volunteers who generously donate their time each year. Individuals, families, and businesses interested in volunteering can call the kettle hotline at 519-971-5878 or visit www.WindsorChristmasKettles.ca.