Striking Clear Medical Imaging Workers To Return To Bargaining Table

Monday November 4th, 2024, 10:16am

Local News
0
0

Unifor Local 2458 and Clear Medical Imaging are set to resume negotiations on Friday, November 8th, 2024.

“We are returning to the table determined to secure the fair deal our members deserve,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Our members at Clear Medical Imaging have waited long enough for the respect and recognition that they deserve.”

Workers at Clear Medical Imaging have been on strike since October 25th, 2024. Issues include wage parity with regional standards, securing adequate benefits, addressing mandatory overtime, and ensuring job security and union representation.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

Clear Medical Imaging Workers On Strike

