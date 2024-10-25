Clear Medical Imaging Workers On Strike

Unifor Local 2458 members at Clear Medical Imaging are on strike. Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

“Our members have been left with no choice but to strike to demand fair treatment and respect for the critical role they play in providing imaging services to the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “The union remains ready to return to the bargaining table, but the employer must address the core issues impacting our members.”

Key issues include wage parity with regional standards, securing adequate benefits, addressing mandatory overtime, and ensuring job security and union representation.

“This strike is a direct result of the employer’s failure to prioritize patient care and fair treatment for workers,” said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. “Health care privatization in Ontario continues to create conditions where profits take precedence over people and workers are left to face the consequences. We are prepared to stand firm until a fair deal is reached.”

A statement on the Clear Medical Imaging website says all facilities are closed, and they are not providing services.