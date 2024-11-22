CloudyNow
5 °C
40 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
8 °C
46 °F		Mainly CloudySat
7 °C
45 °F		CloudySun
9 °C
48 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Santa Comes To Amherstburg Saturday

Friday November 22nd, 2024, 9:30am

Christmas
0
0

The Windsor Parade Corporation is gearing up for the first parade of the season, taking place this Saturday, November 23rd, at 6:00pm in Amherstburg.

This year’s parade promises to be the largest to date for Amherstburg. It features eight bands and three horse units and will be full of exciting entertainment, new characters and costumes, and much more. In addition, watch for the Fan Zone located in Front of No Frills on Sandwich Street.

From 3:30pm to 5:30pm the public is invited to enjoy some free fun prior to the parade. Entertainment includes Holly and Jolly the Elf. In addition, a unique craft for the little ones, festive décor, and Hot Chocolate and cookies are part of the excitement.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message