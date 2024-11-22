Santa Comes To Amherstburg Saturday

The Windsor Parade Corporation is gearing up for the first parade of the season, taking place this Saturday, November 23rd, at 6:00pm in Amherstburg.

This year’s parade promises to be the largest to date for Amherstburg. It features eight bands and three horse units and will be full of exciting entertainment, new characters and costumes, and much more. In addition, watch for the Fan Zone located in Front of No Frills on Sandwich Street.

From 3:30pm to 5:30pm the public is invited to enjoy some free fun prior to the parade. Entertainment includes Holly and Jolly the Elf. In addition, a unique craft for the little ones, festive décor, and Hot Chocolate and cookies are part of the excitement.