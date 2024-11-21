Santa Claus Is Coming To Tecumseh Friday

Tecumseh kicks off the holiday season Friday with the much-anticipated Christmas in Tecumseh, featuring the Santa Claus Parade.

The evening begins with the parade at 6:00pm, starting at Lacasse Park and ending at Town Hall. This year’s parade will follow a new route. The parade will proceed south along Lacasse Boulevard to McNorton Street. The parade will continue on McNorton Street west to Lesperance Road. The parade will turn and continue, travelling south on Lesperance Road to the front of Tecumseh Town Hall Centre Park.

Complimentary warm refreshments will be available at Town Centre Park, first come, first serve.

After the parade, there will be lots of free family-friendly activities at Tecumseh Arena and Town Centre Park, including a meet & greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, interactive hockey games, a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, marshmallow roast, arts and crafts, glow golf, and more. The event wraps up at 9:00pm.

Donations of non-perishable food items, clothing, and unwrapped gifts will be collected for goodfellows.