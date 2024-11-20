Roseland & Little River Golf Courses Launch Customer Service Surveys
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 20th, 2024, 9:00am
The City of Windsor and the Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board of Directors are looking to hear customer service experiences at Roseland and Little River Golf Courses.
They have launched two surveys:
The surveys will be open online until December 16th, 2024.
