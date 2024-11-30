Retired K9 Officer Hasko Passes Away

Retired Windsor Police K9 officer Hasko passed away on Friday.

Hasko served the community for over nine years as the region’s first explosive detection canine, assisting in countless cases.

“Hasko will always be remembered for his unwavering bravery, remarkable contributions, and dedication to keeping our community safe. His courage in the face of danger and his lasting impact on our service will never be forgotten,” Windsor Police said.