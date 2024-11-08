SunnyNow
Remembrance Week: A Look At Windsor’s Monuments – Land, Sea & Air

Friday November 8th, 2024, 4:00pm

Located in Jackson Park.

Land: Lest we forget our departed comrades. Their memory is as dear today as in the hour they passed away. Dedicated on the 6th day of June 1997

Sea: WWI 1914-1918. WWII 1939-1945. Dedicated on the 8th day of May, 1998

Air: Dedicated in honour of those who paid the supreme sacrifice and to those who served in the Korean War from June 25th, 1950 to July 27, 1953. Erected by the Korean Veterans Association of Canada Unit No. 29 Windsor. Dedicated on July 26th, 1998

