Remembrance Week: A Look At Windsor’s Monuments – Afghanistan & Peacekeepers Memorial

The Afghanistan & Peacekeepers Memorial was dedicated in September 2014 in Reaume Park.

The south face is the Peacekeeping memorial. A Canadian Peacekeeper observes from a mound of rock on the water’s edge while on mission overseas. This digitally designed depiction with the United Nations and NATO flags on display represents the calm commitment a Canadian Solider brings. The monument is in honour of all Canadians who served with the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Peacekeeping and Peace Enforcement Operations.

The North Face is the Afghanistan memorial. A Canadian Soldier stands ready while “outside the wire”, on a cold day in Afghanistan. Soldiers spent hours, even days on patrol in the danger zones – outside the wire. In the distance a Chinook Helicopter provides relief and support while ground troops prepare. This photo is created from a compilation of photos captured by the artist while on one of her five tours of Afghanistan. This monument is in honour of all Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the Arabian Sea.