Police Looking For Missing Person
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 6th, 2024, 1:48pm
The OPP is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person.
Police say that on November 6th, 2024, the Lambton OPP received a report that Dilip, 37 years-of-age is missing from the Essex County area. His Last seen in the Town the Tecumseh on Friday November st1, 2024, at approximately 11:00pm.
Dilip is described as:
- Age 37
- 5’4″ medium build
- Short dark hair
- Unshaven
- Brown eyes
Has a spiderweb and a tiger tattoo on each arm
Dilip was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, denim jacket and green pants driving a grey 2020 Dodge Caravan, Ontario licence plate CPVY230.
Anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.
