Police Looking For Missing Person

Wednesday November 6th, 2024, 1:48pm

Tecumseh
0
0

The OPP is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person.

Police say that on November 6th, 2024, the Lambton OPP received a report that Dilip, 37 years-of-age is missing from the Essex County area. His Last seen in the Town the Tecumseh on Friday November st1, 2024, at approximately 11:00pm.

Dilip is described as:

  • Age 37
  • 5’4″ medium build
  • Short dark hair
  • Unshaven
  • Brown eyes

Has a spiderweb and a tiger tattoo on each arm

Dilip was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, denim jacket and green pants driving a grey 2020 Dodge Caravan, Ontario licence plate CPVY230.

Anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

 

