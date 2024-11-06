Police Looking For Missing Person

The OPP is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person.

Police say that on November 6th, 2024, the Lambton OPP received a report that Dilip, 37 years-of-age is missing from the Essex County area. His Last seen in the Town the Tecumseh on Friday November st1, 2024, at approximately 11:00pm.

Dilip is described as:

Age 37

5’4″ medium build

Short dark hair

Unshaven

Brown eyes

Has a spiderweb and a tiger tattoo on each arm

Dilip was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, denim jacket and green pants driving a grey 2020 Dodge Caravan, Ontario licence plate CPVY230.

Anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.