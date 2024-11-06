NEWS >
Police Investigating Series Of Break And Enters At Leamington Farm Bunkhouses

Wednesday November 6th, 2024, 11:28am

Leamington Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a series of reported break and enters at bunkhouses located at various farms the Municipality.

Police say they have responded to five separate incidents since October 11th, 2024.

The investigations have determined that in each occurrence, unknown suspect(s) enter the bunkhouses during daytime hours and remove personal items including personal identification, electronics, clothing and cash.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are being asked to contact the Leamington OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

 

 

 

