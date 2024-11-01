Point Pelee National Park Temporary Park Closed For Deer Cull

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation will be conducting the annual deer cull requiring a short-term closure of the park starting today.

Park officials say that a high population (hyperabundance) of white-tailed deer in Point Pelee National Park creates a serious threat to forest and savannah health and the species that depend on these habitats. It is estimated that the current deer herd population is two times higher than what the ecosystem can support.

Parks Canada has been collaborating with Caldwell First Nation for a number of years to actively manage the deer population in order to protect the park’s sensitive ecosystems. The deer cull is part of the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program which has a goal to achieve the health, ecological integrity, and balance of the ecosystem, by reducing the white-tailed deer population. The program includes many components such as ecosystem monitoring, deer population monitoring, species at risk protection, and ongoing research and collaboration. As well, the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program provides opportunities for Caldwell First Nation to mentor youth and strengthen traditional connections to the land, in addition to sharing knowledge and expertise with Parks Canada.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Park will be closed to visitors until November 8th, 2024, inclusive, during the deer cull.

A second deer cull will take place between January 24th and January 31st, 2025.