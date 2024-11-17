CloudyNow
12 °C
53 °F
Mainly SunnyMon
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
13 °C
55 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Santa’s Helicopter Makes A Landing At Devonshire Mall

Sunday November 17th, 2024, 1:17pm

Christmas
0
0

Santa left the reindeer behind and flew to Devonshire Mall in a helicopter on Sunday morning.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot by Howard Avenue to the joy of hundreds of people. Jolly Old St. Nick was then escorted by Windsor Fire & Rescue Services and the Windsor Optimist Youth Band to his big chair in the centre court area of the mall.

You can reserve a time to see Santa at the mall’s Winter Woodland.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message