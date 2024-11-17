PHOTOS: Santa’s Helicopter Makes A Landing At Devonshire Mall

Santa left the reindeer behind and flew to Devonshire Mall in a helicopter on Sunday morning.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot by Howard Avenue to the joy of hundreds of people. Jolly Old St. Nick was then escorted by Windsor Fire & Rescue Services and the Windsor Optimist Youth Band to his big chair in the centre court area of the mall.

You can reserve a time to see Santa at the mall’s Winter Woodland.

