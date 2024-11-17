Pet Of The Week: Say Hello To Tessa
Sunday November 17th, 2024, 12:00pm
Tessa (Special Paws) – Domestic Medium Hair – Female – 5 years
Hello, I’m Tessa. Life in the shelter can be a bit overwhelming for a shy soul like me. I’m more of a quiet corner dweller, observing the world from a safe distance. I’m not the first to come forward for a pat, but that doesn’t mean I don’t crave affection. I just need a bit more time to trust. It’s hard to show my true colors here, but I promise, I have so much love to give. I just need a patient and understanding human to help me feel secure. Adopting me means giving a shy cat a chance to blossom in a loving home. As you may notice i’m considered a special paws adoption and this is because I am FIV positive. This also means my adoption fee is up to you!
