Pet Of The Week: Meet Frankie!

Frankie – Miniature Schnauzer – Male – 7 years

I am a super good boy, but feeling a bit anxious here. I loved my owner so so much, but he ended up getting sick or ‘under the weather’ as you folks tend to call it. He couldn’t give me the things that I need, and told me it was best I find a home with someone who can love me and spoil me the way I deserve. I know it was so hard for him, but I think he was doing what was best for me at the end of the day.

I am a nice boy, but I start off shy. I might bark at new people or intruders, so you’ll have a nice alarm system in your home. I am very sweet once I warm up, but I might need some time and a very gentle, calm, and respectful home to decompress in, as I’ll likely be out of sorts for a little bit.

I would do best with very respectful dogs, and a human that has time to love me as much as I’ll love them, because I have the biggest heart and my favourite thing in the world is being with my person.