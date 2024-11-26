New Peace Fountain Approved
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 9:22am
Windsor City Council has voted to replace the Peace Fountain.
The original Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain, located in the Detroit River alongside Coventry Gardens, came out of the water for the last time in the fall of 2023, as it was at the end of its useful life.
The new fountain will cost an estimated $10.5 million and includes on-land storage for the winter months.
The fountain is expected to be installed by 2027.
