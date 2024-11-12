Light RainNow
More Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming To Tecumseh

Tuesday November 12th, 2024, 3:16pm

Tecumseh
0
0

Six new electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Town of Tecumseh.

“For EV drivers finding a charging station that’s close by and available can mean the difference between a quick stop and a time-consuming detour that takes time away from work, school or family,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “I’m proud to be delivering 6 new EV charging stations in Tecumseh to make life easier and more convenient for drivers.”

These new chargers, part of the government’s $63 million EV ChargeON Program Community Sites Stream, will be located at:

  • 3 – Level 3 fast charger ports 200 kw+ at Tecumseh Town Hall
  • 3 – Level 3 fast charger ports 200 kw+ at Tecumseh CADA Library

 

