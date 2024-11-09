Local Campaign Seeking Pajama Donations

Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project is seeking donations of warm, cozy pajamas at locations across the Windsor-Essex region.

The project, launched in 2017, is inspired by a family tradition of a holiday-themed story shared by grandparents to their grandkids. Since its inception, the project has garnered more than 9,000 donated pairs of pajamas which have been distributed to local charities and non-profit organizations.

“We are so proud to see the Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project go beyond stories at bedtime and encourage the goodwill of others in our community,” said Carrie Lee, the project’s coordinator. “The small gestures of people throughout Windsor-Essex have brought much warmth and joy to people in need and we look forward to building on the work we started in 2017.”

Donations of new pajamas will be accepted at drop-off locations throughout Windsor-Essex until December 1st. The project will accept donations of new pajamas of all sizes at a number of convenient locations throughout Windsor-Essex.

List the drop-off locations:

AMHERSTBURG

Remax Preferred Realty Ltd.

Libro Credit Union Centre

Seasons Retirement Communities

BELLE RIVER

Community Support Centre of Essex County

ESSEX

A&B Bike Repair and Board Games

KINGSVILLE

Kingsville Arena Complex

LASALLE

LaSalle Civic Centre

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594

LEAMINGTON

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

TECUMSEH

Coldwell Banker Urban Realty

Velero Wellness Centre

WINDSOR