Goodfellows Set To Hit Windsor’s Streets

Get that spare change ready; the Goodfellows will again be on street corners and at shopping plazas collecting money for the less fortunate this holiday season.

Goodfellows volunteers will be selling their annual Christmas newspaper this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 40% of their annual income is from these three days of paper sales.

This year, the Windsor Goodfellows is celebrating 110 years of paper sales. Many people know the Windsor Goodfellows for their Annual Paper Drive and Christmas basket, but they also have a core team of volunteers in place throughout the year that help support a year-round food bank, lunch for the homeless, a breakfast program in 27 schools and a children’s footwear programs.