Essex Seeking Feedback On Community Policing

The Town of Essex is seeking feedback from residents on their experiences and perceptions of the quality of policing within the community. Like many municipalities in Ontario, the Town currently receives policing services through a contract with the Ontario Provincial Police.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to share their input on policing in the Town of Essex,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “The responses and comments provided will provide Council with valuable information for future decision making.”

The survey asks respondents to reflect on their perceptions of three categories relevant to local policing: general satisfaction, interactions with police, and community safety. The survey also provides an opportunity for respondents to provide comments related to each category.

Citizens can fill out the survey online at www.essex.ca/PolicingSurvey. Submissions will be accepted until November 29th, 2024.