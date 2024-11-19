Classes Resume At UWindsor

Classes and operations resumed at the University of Windsor Tuesday morning after power was knocked out Monday around 2:00pm.

Officials say that the Toldo Lancer Centre, Leddy Library, and CAW Student Centre will reopen during regular hours and that classes, exams, and winter registration will proceed as scheduled.

Students affected by Monday’s class cancellations or exam postponements are encouraged to contact their instructors directly.

There may still be some residual effects on certain systems as a result of the external power disruption. These issues, including the uwindsor.ca website, will be resolved today.