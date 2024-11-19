CloudyNow
12 °C
53 °F
Showers Or DrizzleTue
16 °C
61 °F		Periods Of RainWed
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
6 °C
43 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Classes Resume At UWindsor

Tuesday November 19th, 2024, 7:26am

Top Story
0
0

Classes and operations resumed at the University of Windsor Tuesday morning after power was knocked out Monday around 2:00pm.

Officials say that the Toldo Lancer Centre, Leddy Library, and CAW Student Centre will reopen during regular hours and that classes, exams, and winter registration will proceed as scheduled.

Students affected by Monday’s class cancellations or exam postponements are encouraged to contact their instructors directly.

There may still be some residual effects on certain systems as a result of the external power disruption. These issues, including the uwindsor.ca website, will be resolved today.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message