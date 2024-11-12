Bicycle Lanes And Parking Modifications Coming To Some Downtown Streets

New bicycle lanes and parking modifications are coming to Victoria, Pelissier and Park Streets this week.

To accommodate the work Victoria Street between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue, Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue West, and Park Street between Victoria Avene and Pelissier Street will be closed from 8:00am to 5:00pm from Wednesday, November 13th, to Friday, November 15th, 2024.

Residents are asked to make alternate arrangements for on-street parking, and some options include the following:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message