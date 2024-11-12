Bicycle Lanes And Parking Modifications Coming To Some Downtown Streets
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 12th, 2024, 4:39pm
New bicycle lanes and parking modifications are coming to Victoria, Pelissier and Park Streets this week.
To accommodate the work Victoria Street between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue, Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue West, and Park Street between Victoria Avene and Pelissier Street will be closed from 8:00am to 5:00pm from Wednesday, November 13th, to Friday, November 15th, 2024.
Residents are asked to make alternate arrangements for on-street parking, and some options include the following:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Parking lots on Victoria Avenue will remain open but can only be accessed from side streets or alleyways. Fees may apply.
- The Pelissier/Park parking garage will remain open and accessible from the Park Street entrance. Fees will apply.
- The 597 Ouellette Avenue parking lot will remain open and accessible through Pelissier Street. Fees may apply.
- The 570 Pelissier Street parking lot will be accessible from Ouellette Avenue only. Fees may apply.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook