NEWS >
Light RainNow
7 °C
44 °F
RainThu
10 °C
50 °F		Chance Of DrizzleFri
11 °C
52 °F		CloudySat
11 °C
52 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Bicycle Lanes And Parking Modifications Coming To Some Downtown Streets

Tuesday November 12th, 2024, 4:39pm

City News
0
0

New bicycle lanes and parking modifications are coming to Victoria, Pelissier and Park Streets this week.

To accommodate the work Victoria Street between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue, Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue West, and Park Street between Victoria Avene and Pelissier Street will be closed from 8:00am to 5:00pm from Wednesday, November 13th, to Friday, November 15th, 2024.

Residents are asked to make alternate arrangements for on-street parking, and some options include the following:

  • Parking lots on Victoria Avenue will remain open but can only be accessed from side streets or alleyways. Fees may apply.
  • The Pelissier/Park parking garage will remain open and accessible from the Park Street entrance. Fees will apply.
  • The 597 Ouellette Avenue parking lot will remain open and accessible through Pelissier Street. Fees may apply.
  • The 570 Pelissier Street parking lot will be accessible from Ouellette Avenue only. Fees may apply.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message