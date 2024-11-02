ATHENA Scholarship Luncheon Celebrates 25 Years

The ATHENA Scholarship Fund Windsor and the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the 25th annual ATHENA Scholarship Windsor Luncheon Friday.

The luncheon also spotlighted four exceptional young scholars who were presented with their official ATHENA Scholarships. This year’s recipients are Aya Abu-Libdeh, Crystal Bryan, Claire Buxton and Nina Jabbari.

Selection criteria for this scholarship program include community involvement, potential for leadership, academic excellence and inspiring women to reach their full potential. The scholarships are valued at $5,000 each. The recipients were on hand to make a brief presentation about their educational experience and career aspirations.

More on the winners: