ATHENA Scholarship Luncheon Celebrates 25 Years
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 2nd, 2024, 9:00am
The ATHENA Scholarship Fund Windsor and the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the 25th annual ATHENA Scholarship Windsor Luncheon Friday.
The luncheon also spotlighted four exceptional young scholars who were presented with their official ATHENA Scholarships. This year’s recipients are Aya Abu-Libdeh, Crystal Bryan, Claire Buxton and Nina Jabbari.
Selection criteria for this scholarship program include community involvement, potential for leadership, academic excellence and inspiring women to reach their full potential. The scholarships are valued at $5,000 each. The recipients were on hand to make a brief presentation about their educational experience and career aspirations.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
More on the winners:
- Aya Abu-Libdeh
Aya excels academically and is passionate about seeking opportunities to empower women in leadership roles, to mentor others and to improve the quality of life for underrepresented groups within her community. She completed her Bachelor of Applied Science – Electrical Engineering Honours (Co-op) in 2022 at the University of Windsor. By the end of the year, Aya will graduate with a Master of Applied Science Electrical Engineering from the University of Windsor. She has been an outstanding leader in her role as Chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Windsor-Essex Chapter increasing STEM outreach events for elementary and high school students. Aya has built her purpose in life around volunteerism and leadership. Dr. Linda McKay, in whose memory this ATHENA scholarship is named, would be very proud of this outstanding student leader and female STEM role model.
- Crystal Bryan
Crystal combines outstanding academic excellence, increasing leadership opportunities for women and mentoring others. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Professional Studies at the University of Windsor in 2020. Crystal graduated in 2024 with a Public Relations Diploma at St. Clair College. As a student advocate, pilot and active Lieutenant in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve, Crystal mentors and coaches youth at the 364 Lancaster Air Cadet Squadron. She has been an organizer for five years of the African Diaspora Youth Conference, which brings diverse youth together to discuss cultural identity, empowerment and the value of education. At St. Clair College she has served as Vice President of Technology for Enactus, a student-run organization to solve community issues. Crystal’s goal is to continue to increase leadership for women, enhancing community quality of life, and promoting diversity in our community. Crystal is the recipient of the scholarship named in honour of Patti France, former President of St. Clair College, recognized for her leadership in advancing education and her unwavering support of students and the community, including the ATHENA Scholarship Fund Windsor.
- Claire Buxton
Claire excels academically while serving as a student leader and mentor. She has an unwavering commitment to empowering and advocating for equity, inclusion and diversity in our community. Claire is pursuing a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree majoring in Biomedical Science at the University of Guelph. Claire volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Windsor Regional Hospital investigating biomarkers of chronic pain while demonstrating her commitment to fostering women’s leadership, mentoring others, fostering team building and advocating diversity. After her undergraduate program Claire plans on going to medical school to become an OB-GYN where she can continue to support and advocate for women. This scholarship is named in memory of Melissa Macor, daughter of Loris and Michelle Macor.
- Nina Jabbari
Nina has maintained outstanding academic excellence while being a fearless leader and advocate for equality in our community. In 2024, Nina completed her final year at the University of Windsor Faculty of Law in the Juris Doctor Program. Prior to law school, in 2020 Nina received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Political Science & Criminology and Sociolegal Studies at the University of Toronto. In her role as the White Ribbon Chair for Windsor Law’s Women and the Law Club, she advocated for women’s rights, equality, and an end to violence against women. Her academic excellence, passion and dedication to pursuing diversity makes Nina the ideal recipient of this scholarship named in honour of Loretta Stoyka, LLB, a graduate of the University of Windsor Faculty of Law and Founder and President of the ATHENA Scholarship Fund Windsor.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook