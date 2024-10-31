Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Mahmud Jabbar of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 25, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Jabbar a retiree, has been playing the lottery with OLG, twice a month for about five years.

“I first checked my ticket on the OLG app. I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message come up on the screen and was very surprised,” he said. “I couldn’t help but think, ‘Is this real?’ I went to the store to have my ticket validated. Once the win was confirmed, I was thrilled!”

While the renovations are being planned, he also looks forward to paying off his mortgage.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.