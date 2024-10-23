WEATHER: Wednesday October 23rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 23rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday October 23rd, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.
