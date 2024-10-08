WEATHER: Tuesday October 8th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 8th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday October 8th, 2024.
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook