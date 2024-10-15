WEATHER: Tuesday October 15th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 15th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday October 15th, 2024.
A few wet flurries or rain showers changing to a few rain showers this morning and ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook