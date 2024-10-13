WEATHER: Sunday October 13th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 13th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday October 13th, 2024.
Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
